Delhi Airport: CISF Detects ₹68.53 Lakh Unaccounted Cash From Guwahati-Bound Duo

CISF personnel detected unaccounted cash worth ₹68.53 lakh during baggage screening of two passengers at Delhi airport | AI Generated File Image (IANS)

New Delhi, August 20, 2026: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected Rs 68.53 lakh in unaccounted cash from two passengers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said. The passengers were travelling to Guwahati and were scheduled to travel onward to Agartala.

The cash was detected after CISF personnel deployed at the Random X-BIS unit became suspicious of one of the passengers based on behavioural observation. The passenger was then identified for detailed screening.

CCTV Trail Leads To Second Passenger

CISF personnel subsequently reviewed CCTV footage and identified another passenger travelling with him. The two passengers were tracked and their baggage was subjected to detailed screening.

During the screening, CISF personnel detected a total of Rs 68.53 lakh in cash from the two passengers. According to officials, the cash was unaccounted for.

Through vigilant observation and behaviour detection, CISF personnel at Delhi Airport zeroed in on a passenger at the Check-in Area. Screening revealed cash amounting to ₹29,39,000 in his baggage. A subsequent CCTV review identified another passenger accompanying him, from whose… pic.twitter.com/9H5TntrRpz — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

In a post on X, officials said the initial suspicion arose from behavioural observations at the Random X-BIS unit. The subsequent CCTV analysis helped personnel identify the second passenger accompanying the first.

Duo Handed Over To I-T Officials

Following the detection, the two passengers were handed over to Income Tax officials for further necessary action. The cash, baggage and relevant travel documents were also handed over to the department for further investigation.

The incident underlines the importance of behavioural observation alongside technological surveillance at a busy airport. In this case, the initial observation of one passenger, followed by CCTV analysis, led personnel to identify the second traveller and eventually detect the cash, ANI reports.

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The detection also highlights the vigilance and alertness required of CISF personnel at the country's busiest airport, where monitoring passenger movement and following up on suspicious behaviour can play a crucial role in security and enforcement.

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