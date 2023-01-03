Delhi Accident: Anjali's mother says 'public won't sit quietly just because my daughter has been cremated'

Minutes after 20-year-old Anjali Singh was cremated on Tuesday amid tight security, her mother said that public won't sit quietly just because her daughter has been cremated.

The mortal remains of 20-year-old Singh were cremated on Tuesday amid tight security. While public outrage simmered over the incident and the alleged apathy shown by the police initially, there was heavy police deployment during Anjali's funeral procession.

Teary-eyed family members and neighbours moved alongside the ambulance carrying her mortal remains from her residence to the crematorium.

Speaking to news agency ANI, her mother also demanded capital punishment for all the accused. "We want that all the five accused should be hanged, that's what we want," she said.

Delhi hit & drag case | "We want that all the five accused should be hanged, that's what we want. Public won't sit quietly just because my daughter has been cremated," says the mother of the Delhi woman who died after she was dragged under a car on January 1 pic.twitter.com/O20crn2FzJ — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

Her friend who fled after accident gives statement

Meanwhile, two days after Anjali Singh was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year, her friend who was riding pillion with her and fled after the accident recorded her statement with police on Tuesday, even as a preliminary postmortem report of the victim indicated "no injury suggestive of sexual assault".

Scores of people carrying banners that read "Anjali ko insaaf do (Give justice to Anjali)" also joined the funeral procession. They were accompanied by protesters who demanded that the accused be hanged.

Doctors of the MAMC board who carried out the autopsy opined that the provisional cause of death was "shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur and lower limbs".

CM announces compensation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family and assured that the government will appoint the "best lawyer" to fight the case.

The chief minister said that he spoke to her ailing mother and that his government will take care of her treatment.

Aam Aadmi Party sought the dismissal of the DCP of the Outer District for allegedly shielding the accused.