Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain brought to Safdarjung hospital after he complains of deteriorating health | ANI

Delhi: Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain brought to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of deterioration in health. This comes days after his lawyer filed a bail plea before the Supreme Court claiming that Jain is facing extreme health conditions and has “become a skeleton."

Jain lost 35 kg, became a skeleton: Lawyer

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, said the former minister has lost 35 kg and virtually became a skeleton, and is also suffering from various ailments since in period in jail.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Jain in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest in May last year.

A trial court had, on November 17, 2022, dismissed the leader's bail application. According to the trial court, it has prima facie come on record that Satyendar Jain was "actually involved" in hiding the proceeds of crime by paying cash to entry operators based in Kolkata and then bringing the money into three companies against the sale of shares to demonstrate that their revenues were clean.

