 Delhi: 8-Year-Old Boy Killed, Man Injured After Portion Of House Collapses In Nangloi Area (Video)
During the rescue operation, it was found that the balcony of the first floor and the roof of the ground floor had collapsed, the fire service said.

New Delhi: An eight-year-old boy died while a man sustained injuries after a portion of a house collapsed in West Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

According to the fire service, they received a call at 7.12 am about a house collapse near a school in Kamruddin Nagar in Nangloi. Four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

During the rescue operation, it was found that the balcony of the first floor and the roof of the ground floor had collapsed, the fire service said.

Two persons were trapped in the debris. One of them, identified as Sabir (45), sustained minor injuries and was administered first aid at the spot while the boy named Vansh was critically injured and rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

Further investigations are underway.

