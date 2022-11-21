e-Paper Get App
Delhi: 45 union ministers across the country to distribute employment letters to 71,000 aspirants

The Prime Minister had handed over the appointment letters to 75,000 new recruits in October 22 in the first "Rozgar Mela."

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
As part of PM Narendra Modi's initiative to provide 10 lakh jobs, a 'Rozgar Mela' was organized in Kolkata and Kharagpur on Saturday, October 22. | Twitter/@DilipGhoshBJP
New Delhi: As many as 45 union ministers will fan out across the country on Tuesday to distribute the employment letters to 71,000 new central recruits while Prime Minister Modi will do so through video-conferencing and address them on the occasion in the second "Rozgar Mela."

The Prime Minister had handed over the appointment letters to 75,000 new recruits in October 22 in the first "Rozgar Mela." This mela will be held every month to fill one million central jobs by the end of 2013.

The physical copies of the appointment letters will be handed over to the new appointees at 45 locations by as many union ministers across the country, except for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where restrictions are under force due to the Assembly elections.

article-image

