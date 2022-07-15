e-Paper Get App

Delhi: 5 dead, 9 injured after wall collapses in Alipur; CM Kejriwal, PM Modi express anguish

10 people have been rescued so far and have been sent to the hospital, said Delhi police.

Friday, July 15, 2022
article-image
Delhi: 5 dead, 9 injured after wall collapses in Alipur | Photo: ANI

At least five people were killed and another nine injured, including two critical cases, after a wall collapsed at a godown in Alipur, the Delhi fire department informed.

Police and fire brigade are at the spot conducting further rescue operations as many are still feared trapped. The debris is being cleared from the site.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse in Alipur.

"A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also expressed anguish over the incident

"Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," PMO tweeted.

Speaking to ANI Aditya P Singh, Dy Commandant, NDRF said, "We got initial info that a wall of an under-construction building has collapsed & 6-12 people are feared trapped. Based on the initial info, we conducted technical, manual and canine-based searches at the wall collapse site."

article-image

