 Delhi: 17-Year-Old Girl Immolates Herself; Man Found Hanging Nearby; Investigation Underway
A 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Ranhola area died from severe burn injuries after an altercation with her family. Shortly after, a man was found hanging nearby, suspected to have died by suicide. Police denied any relationship between them and are investigating both cases, collecting evidence and recording statements to determine if the incidents are connected.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: 17-Year-Old Girl Immolates Herself; Man Found Hanging Nearby; Investigation Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl died after sustaining burn injuries in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, while a man was found hanging in a house nearby shortly after with police suspecting that he died by suicide.

An officer on Tuesday nixed claims that the two were in a relationship.

The girl was taken to a hospital with severe burn injuries where she died during treatment. In another lane close to her house, a man was found hanging under suspicious circumstances, they said.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Investigations are underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and whether the two incidents are linked, police added.

article-image

According to the officer, the girl set herself on fire after having an altercation with her family.

He said that crime teams have inspected both spots and collected forensic evidence. Statements of family members and neighbours are also being recorded.

"The cause of the woman's burns and the circumstances leading to the man's death are being investigated from all possible angles," the officer said.

Police said a case has been registered and further inquiry is in progress.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

