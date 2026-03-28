Delhi: ₹1,000 Fine For Dog Owner If Pet Found Without Leash On Street Under Proposed DMC Act Revision

The fine for letting a dog roam in a public street without a leash, which currently is Rs 50 under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, will increase to Rs 1,000 if the Parliament passes the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025. | Pixabay

New Delhi, Mar 28: The fine for letting a dog roam in a public street without a leash, which currently is Rs 50 under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, will increase to Rs 1,000 if the Parliament passes the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025.

This change is part of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, which was introduced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The bill proposes several amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957.

Under the proposed amendments, the fine for tethering cattle on a public road will also rise from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. Additionally, defacing or destroying a house number, which currently incurs a Rs 50 fine, will be increased to Rs 1,000.

Other fines are set to increase as well. For instance, discharging fireworks that may cause danger will go from Rs 50 to Rs 500. Preventing a municipal official from entering premises, which also carries a fine of Rs 50, will increase to Rs 500.

In terms of sanitation, failing to arrange for garbage collection, currently fined at Rs 50, will be raised to Rs 500. Allowing filth to flow into the street and dumping rubbish on the street, both currently fined at Rs 50, will each attract a fine of Rs 200 under the new legislation.

Regarding buildings, the fine for failing to vacate a dangerous structure when ordered will increase from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. Similarly, occupying a building without a completion certificate will also rise from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.

The general penalty under Section 465 for violations that do not have a specific fine prescribed will increase from Rs 100 to Rs 500, with the daily continuing penalty going up from Rs 20 to Rs 50.

The bill will also eliminate several provisions. For instance, the highest fine in the Act, which is currently Rs 10,000 plus Rs 500 per day for commencing building work without notice under Section 337(4), will be removed completely.

Penalties for keeping a market open without a license will be set at Rs 2,000, while the fine for damaging street lamps will be Rs 100, and the penalty for failing to notify births and deaths, currently Rs 50, will also be dropped by the proposed legislation.

Section 387, which allowed for a municipal sweeper to be imprisoned for up to one month for being absent without notice, will be decriminalised and replaced with a civil penalty of Rs 500.

Conversely, several offences that currently attract modest fines will be upgraded to criminal liability. For example, depositing items in the streets will change from a Rs 100 fine to potential imprisonment of up to six months and/or a fine of Rs 5,000. Erecting structures that obstruct streets and opening roads without permission will attract the same penalties, the proposed legislation states.

Additionally, the bill proposes to shift the adjudication of most violations from criminal courts to a municipal officer at least of the rank of assistant commissioner. This will include a 30-day appeal window and a six-month deadline for disposal, governed under proposed Section 461A.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)