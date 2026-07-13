Delhi: 10-Year-Old in ICU After Mob Storms Mayur Vihar Housing Society, Assaults Residents

A 10-year-old boy is battling for life after a group of armed men allegedly stormed a residential society in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3 and assaulted residents following a dispute linked to the alleged harassment of a young woman.

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The incident took place on Sunday evening near Pocket 1 and Pocket 2 of the locality. According to residents, a group of outsiders was allegedly misbehaving with and harassing a young woman inside the area. When local youths and children objected, the accused allegedly called several associates to the spot.

Armed group allegedly attacks residents

Soon after, around 10 to 15 men allegedly entered the housing society armed with sticks, iron rods and stones, attacking residents indiscriminately. Women, elderly persons and children were among those assaulted, triggering panic across the neighbourhood. Around 12 to 15 people were reportedly injured in the violence.

The 10-year-old boy sustained a serious head injury after being struck with a heavy object. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in critical condition. Another injured person is also undergoing treatment.

Police probe incident

Delhi Police, however, said the incident began after residents questioned the presence of a young man and woman inside the society premises, leading to an argument. During the altercation, the man allegedly slapped a resident before leaving and returning with several companions, who then allegedly attacked people inside the colony.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar criticised the law-and-order situation, noting that a police outpost is located barely 500 metres from the society. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved and establish the sequence of events.