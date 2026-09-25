Dehradun: Woman Injured After Falling From Family Court Building; CCTV Video Goes Viral |

Dehradun: A woman was injured after falling from the building of the Dehradun family court on Wednesday, with CCTV footage of the incident now going viral on social media. The woman suffered a fracture in her right hand and was taken to Government Doon Medical College Hospital for treatment.

🚨 Dehradun | Woman Jumps from Court Building



Meenakshi a resident of Vijay Colony (New Cantt Road), Dehradun has reportedly been involved in a family dispute case with her husband, Sanjeev Kumar which is pending before the court



On Wednesday, the woman reportedly jumped from… pic.twitter.com/bp2liEVfWs — Sahil chabra (@sahii199) September 24, 2026

CCTV Captures Exact Moments Of Fall

The CCTV footage shows the court premises during working hours when the woman suddenly enters the frame and appears to jump from a railing. A woman police officer can be seen following her, apparently trying to stop her.

Moments later, the woman falls to the ground floor, leaving lawyers and other people present at the court premises shocked. Several bystanders can be seen rushing towards the railing before making their way towards the injured woman.

People present at the court said the woman may have attempted to jump from the building. However, police have not yet confirmed whether she deliberately jumped or accidentally fell. Officials said the exact circumstances leading to the incident are still being investigated.

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Superintendent of Police (City) Shekhar Suyal said the woman had been facing a family dispute for a long time. Police attempted to speak to her after the incident, but she was unable to give a statement due to her injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment, and doctors are monitoring her condition, as reported by local news portal, Pioneer Edge.

According to police, court documents show that the woman married a resident of Haryana on October 8, 2019. She later approached the family court seeking monthly maintenance from her husband. The court had ordered a monthly maintenance payment of Rs 5,000.

She had also sought Rs 2.40 lakh in arrears for 48 months and requested that the maintenance amount be deposited regularly into her bank account. Police said the documents also refer to her financial difficulties and medical treatment.

Officials are now examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the woman's ongoing family dispute and the events immediately preceding her fall. At present, it remains unclear whether the woman fell accidentally or jumped from the building. Police are expected to record her statement once her medical condition permits and conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.