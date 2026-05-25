Dehradun Chaos Caught On Camera: Drunk Man Blocks Traffic, Allegedly Threatens Police With Knife At Johri Tiraha

A dramatic overhead video showing a drunk man causing chaos at Johri Tiraha in Dehradun by stopping his car in the middle of a busy intersection and disrupting traffic has surfaced online, drawing widespread attention.

The accused, identified as Vinay from Bhiwani in Haryana, was later arrested after allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and threatening them with a knife during the incident.

What the video shows

The video shows the man, dressed in a white T-shirt and dark shorts, wandering erratically around his black sedan, which was parked in the middle of the road and blocking traffic from multiple directions.

The man can be seen pacing around the vehicle, gesturing unpredictably, and repeatedly moving in and out of traffic lanes as vehicles including cars, auto-rickshaws and motorcycles attempt to navigate around the obstruction.

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As the disruption escalates, police personnel arrive at the scene and begin engaging with the man while trying to restore order and clear the mounting traffic congestion.

Though the alleged knife is not clearly visible in the footage, police said the man brandished the weapon and threatened officers during the confrontation.

Police intervene after traffic control alert

According to police, the incident came to light after traffic control alerted Jakhan police about a vehicle obstructing movement at Johri Tiraha.

Officers reached the spot promptly and conducted an alco-meter test on the accused, which confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol.

He was immediately taken into custody, and his vehicle was seized.

Wife says accused has mental health history

Following the arrest, the accused’s wife informed police that Vinay has reportedly been undergoing treatment for mental health-related issues at a Delhi hospital since 2021.

She told authorities that he had travelled to Dehradun to visit his in-laws and was allegedly under significant stress and intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Police said further investigation is underway.