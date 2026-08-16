Dehradun Chain Snatching Caught On Cam: 75-YO Woman Knocked Down By Scooty Rider On Pretext Of Asking For Directions

A 75-year-old woman was knocked to the ground during a chain-snatching attempt in Dehradun’s Vasant Vihar Phase-2 on August 14, after an unidentified man allegedly approached her on an Activa scooter and fled with her gold chain. The incident, captured on CCTV, has prompted police to launch a search for the accused.

Rider returned after passing elderly woman

According to CCTV footage, the elderly woman, identified as Rajrani Mittal, was taking an evening walk with the help of a walking stick when the accused, riding an Activa without a number plate, initially passed her on a relatively deserted road.

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The rider allegedly travelled some distance before turning back and approaching the woman. He then stopped beside her, apparently to ask for directions or speak to her.

While she was responding, the accused suddenly grabbed the approximately 20-gram gold chain around her neck and accelerated away.

Woman falls to road during struggle

The elderly woman appears to have resisted the snatching attempt, following which she lost her balance and fell heavily onto the road.

CCTV footage shows her repeatedly attempting to get back on her feet but struggling to stand. She remained on the road for some time after the accused fled, highlighting the severity of the fall.

The incident has raised concern among residents of the upscale residential locality, particularly as another chain-snatching incident was reportedly reported in the area within 24 hours.

Three police teams formed to trace suspect

Following the incident, Mittal’s son lodged a complaint at the Vasant Vihar police station. Police have registered a case and formed three teams to identify and apprehend the accused.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the locality and checking cameras installed along possible escape routes to establish the suspect’s movements after the robbery.

Police are also working to identify the scooter and trace the rider, who allegedly used an Activa without a registration number during the crime.