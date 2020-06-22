Dehradun-bound train passenger gets message of being COVID-19 positive on-board; 22 co-passengers quarantined

A 48-year-man from Shyampur in Rishikesh boarded a Dehradun-bound train on Sunday afternoon from Ghaziabad. In the middle of the journey, he received a message on his phone that he had tested positive for COVID-19. His sample was taken in Noida where he works in a battery making firm, reported Hindustan Times.

Panic swept the Jan Shatabdi Express after the fellow passengers understood about it. However, the person immediately informed the COVID-19 control room through a toll-free number. Meanwhile, Station house officer Government Railway Police (GRP) Haridwar Anuj Singh said that the authorities of Ghaziabad have been communicated "as to how the person was allowed to board the train when he ought to have been in quarantine," he said.

The COVID-19 positive person has been shifted to a COVID-19 isolation center and 22 of his co-passengers have been quarantined, said Chief medical officer Saroj Naithani. “GRP personnel informed the health department about the passenger being Covid-19 positive and immediately a team was sent to the railway station. All the 22 other passengers in the coach hailing from Haryana and Rajasthan have been quarantined at Maheshwari Sewa Sadan in Haridwar,” HT quoted Naithani.

Meanwhile, as many as 57 new coronavirus cases cropped up in Uttarakhand on Monday. According to Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19, the total number of positive cases has climbed to 2,401 including 1,511 recovered and 27 deaths.

With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 13,699 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. The count includes 1,74,387 active cases, and 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

(With ANI inputs)