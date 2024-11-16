Dehradun Accident: Innova Was Involved In High-Speed Race With BMW Before Horrific Crash That Claimed 6 Lives; Video

Dehradun Accident: Horrific Collision Between Truck & Innova Car Claims Lives Of 6 Students |

Dehradun: In a chilling update to the tragic accident in Dehradun, fresh details have emerged suggesting that a high-speed race with a BMW led to the deaths of six young friends on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The victims, all under 25, were in a Toyota Innova that reportedly reached speeds exceeding 100 km/h as it raced against the BMW before colliding with a truck near the ONGC intersection.

CCTV Captures Innova Moments Before Crash

A CCTV footage surfaced posted on X by Asianetnews Hindi, shows the Innova travelling at a normal speed, claimed to be just few minutes before the horrific crash. However, no BMW is seen in the footage to confirm the claims of a race between two cars.

At the time of the crash, the speeding Innova, carrying seven passengers, failed to slow down as it approached the intersection, despite the truck crossing ahead. According to an NDTV report, the vehicle showed no signs of braking before it rear-ended the truck, resulting in catastrophic damage. The police have yet to officially confirm the race, but they noted that the Innova was speeding in the final 500-700 meters before the crash.

देहरादून शहर में मध्य रात्रि के बाद तेज रफ्तार कार में सवार छह युवक युवतियों की जिंदगी सड़क पर दम तोड़ गई। बगैर नंबर की नई इनोवा कार में सात लोग थे, एक आईसीयू में है, क्रिटिकल है। नष्ट हो चुकी गाड़ी का मंजर गवाही देने के लिए काफ़ी है कि एक्सीडेंट कितना भयंकर था। पिछले कई सालों… pic.twitter.com/Sxp1WNIDZE — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) November 12, 2024

Details On The Horrific Crash

The collision was so violent that it tore off the roof of the SUV. Two victims were decapitated on impact, while the others were crushed inside the mangled wreckage. Body parts were reportedly found scattered across the road, displaying the gruesome nature of the accident. The victims included Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19). Five were residents of Dehradun, while Kukreja was from Himachal Pradesh.

The lone survivor, Siddhesh Agrawal (25), who allegedly hosted a celebratory party for his new car, is currently in critical condition at Synergy Hospital. Reports claim the group had been drinking prior to the crash, with videos showing them at a party earlier that night. However, police have yet to confirm if alcohol played a role.

Rescue workers had to cut through the SUV to extricate the victims, who were students of a private college. The BMW involved in the alleged race remains unidentified and police is looking into whether the race was organised or spontaneous.