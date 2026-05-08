Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Urges Commanders To Stay Future-Ready Amid Geopolitical Uncertainties | ANI

Jaipur: “Operation Sindoor is a testament to the swift, precise, and joint response of the Indian Defence Forces to safeguard national interests,” said Defence Ministeri Rajnath Singh as he called upon the Commanders of the three Services to remain future-ready by learning from the operation as well as the current global security landscape.

Addressing the second edition of Joint Commanders’ Conference in Jaipur on Friday, he described Op Sindoor as a short-duration, deep-penetration, high-intensity, and high-impact operation which showcased India’s ability to compel its adversary to surrender. The operation was a demonstration of India’s growing capabilities and a symbol of the nation’s collective resolve & new military ethos, he added.

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Rajnath Singh underscored the need to strengthen capabilities in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, data analytics and secure communication networks to stay prepared in the rapidly evolving geopolitical security scenario. He emphasised that future conflicts will increasingly be shaped by hybrid threats, information dominance and operations conducted simultaneously across cyber, space, electromagnetic & cognitive domains. Highlighting the transformative impact of emerging technologies, he stressed on the importance of ensuring integrated national preparedness across all spectrums of conflict.

Singh appreciated the progress achieved in enhancing ntegration and technological adoption across the three Services. He stated that this constitutes a pivotal dimension within the transformative changes sweeping across the global defence sector. “Future wars will not be won solely through weaponry, but through innovative thinking and enhanced synergy,” he said.

Defence Minister exhorted the Commanders to cultivate the ‘element of surprise’ to remain unpredictable to the nation’s adversaries and secure a strategic edge in any given situation. He, however, urged them to remain vigilant of the element of surprise of the enemy and always stay two steps ahead.

He reiterated government’s commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the defence forces through state-of-the-art weapons and platforms. He added that special focus is being laid on research in niche domains.

During the conference Rajnath Singh released a documentary film on Operation Sindoor. The film reaffirms the Nation’s and Defence Forces’ commitment to operational preparedness and decisive national response capabilities. He also released the Hindi Version of Vision 2047 and the Joint Doctrine for Integrated Communication Architecture, aimed at strengthening doctrinal clarity, interoperability and integrated communications across the Armed Forces in future multidomain operations.

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The conference, themed ‘Military Capability in New Domains’, brought together the top leadership of the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Defence Forces to deliberate on emerging security challenges & future readiness. Comprehensive deliberations were held on future warfare, multidomain operations, technological transformation and joint capability development. The conference witnessed extensive discussions on cognitive warfare, cyber resilience against evolving quantum and AI-enabled threats, military capability development in emerging domains, indigenous innovation and AI-enabled warfighting concepts.

Demonstrations of advanced systems and platforms developed for intelligence fusion, operational planning and information management were also showcased during the conference reflecting growing integration of cutting-edge technologies into joint operational structures.

The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Smt Sukriti Likhi, Secretary (Defence Finance) Shri Vishvajit Sahay and other senior civil and military officials.