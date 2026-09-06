Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Colombo, Push India-Sri Lanka Defence And Maritime Cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh |

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Sri Lanka as part of India’s efforts to further strengthen bilateral defence and maritime cooperation, the Ministry of Defence said.

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During his visit, Singh will hold discussions with Sri Lankan leadership and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Colombo. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs.

The Defence Ministry said the visit is expected to further deepen the traditionally close and friendly ties between India and Sri Lanka across areas of mutual interest, particularly defence and maritime security.

India and Sri Lanka share longstanding civilisational links and a multifaceted partnership, the ministry said, adding that regional security, defence cooperation, economic and trade ties and strong people-to-people connections form key pillars of the relationship.