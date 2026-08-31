Rajnath Singh To Review Performance of 16 Defence PSUs, Meeting To Assess Progress & Key Operational Priorities

Rajnath Singh |

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will review the annual performance of 16 defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) on Tuesday, with indigenous technology development and higher exports expected to remain key areas of focus.

The review comes after DPSUs reported strong growth in turnover, profits and overseas sales during FY26, according to the Defence Ministry.

Seven DPSUs to Present Dividend Cheques

During the event, CMDs of seven major defence companies — Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), BEML and MIDHANI — will present dividend cheques for the government's equity holdings for FY26.

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Singh will also release four publications covering the journey of DPSUs towards self-reliance, defence technology awareness for students, and HAL's modernisation and indigenisation roadmaps.

Turnover Crosses ₹1.29 Lakh Crore

India's defence PSUs recorded a combined turnover of ₹1.29 lakh crore in FY26, marking a 15.4 per cent increase over the previous financial year.

Their cumulative profit after tax climbed 15.6 per cent to ₹23,136 crore.

Exports delivered an even stronger performance, surging 151.2 per cent compared with FY25, highlighting India's growing presence in overseas defence markets.

Export Rules Being Simplified

The Department of Defence Production has also introduced reforms aimed at simplifying the Defence Export Standard Operating Procedure and Open General Export Licence framework.

The changes seek to reduce procedural hurdles and help Indian defence manufacturers access international markets faster while maintaining national security safeguards.

The measures form part of the government's broader Make-in-India push to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing and establish India as a competitive global defence exporter.