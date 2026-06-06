Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets Vovinam Delegation In Lucknow, Pledges Support For Vietnamese Martial Art |

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday met a delegation of the Vovinam Association of India, including senior Vietnamese martial arts instructors, at his Kalidas Marg residence during his two-day visit to Lucknow.

Delegation Led by Praveen Garg Includes University VC and World Federation Director

The delegation was led by Vovinam Association of India National President Praveen Garg and included Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University Vice Chancellor Ajay Taneja, World Vovinam Federation Technical Committee Director Master Huynh Khac Nguyen, coach Master Pham Chi Thinh, Association National General Secretary Shankar Mahabale, Technical Director Deven Moirangthem, Joint Secretary Vinod Lakhera, Brijesh Kumar Bhau, Rishi Pal Bharti, Devendra Singh Rawat and Vinamra Garg.

During the meeting, Garg briefed the Defence Minister about the seven-day National Technical Seminar currently being held in Lucknow.

Rajnath Singh Recalls Vietnam Visit, Calls Vovinam a Bridge for Bilateral Ties

Expressing happiness over the special training camp being conducted under the supervision of the International Vovinam Federation, Rajnath Singh said the Vietnamese martial art was steadily gaining recognition across India. Recalling his visit to Vietnam, he said he had witnessed impressive demonstrations of Vovinam there and described the sport as a strong medium for strengthening bilateral ties between India and Vietnam.

He assured the delegation that he would make efforts to extend all possible support for the promotion of Vovinam in India. The Defence Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Asian Vovinam Championship scheduled to be held in Cambodia in November.

The delegation presented Rajnath Singh with a bouquet, a traditional Vovinam stole and a memento. Master Huynh Khac Nguyen also presented him with a commemorative photograph of his meeting in Vietnam with Vietnamese General Secretary and President To Lam.

The National Technical Seminar, being held at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University in Lucknow, has brought together senior players and masters from 21 states, who are undergoing specialised training under the guidance of visiting Vietnamese instructors.