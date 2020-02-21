Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for Thal Sena Bhawan in Delhi

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the Thal Sena Bhawan in the national capital on Friday.

Also, present on the occasion was Army Chief General MM Naravane.

"The foundation stone of the Thal Sena Bhawan will work as a source of inspiration for all of us," Singh said and added that because of our brave soldiers, India is known as a competent nation in the world today.