Defence journalist questions Chinese troop ‘pull-back’ at Galwan Valley, asks for ‘satellite photo verification’

On Monday, defence journalist and former Colonel Ajai Shukla questioned the government’s claims that China had pulled back from the Galwan Valley. According to a report in The Hindu, a government source said that Chinese troops had ‘shifted’ two kilometres back from the site of the June 15 clashes at Galwan Valley.
Another source told The Hindu that the PLA was seen removing tents and structures at Patrolling Point (PP) 14 and rearward movement was seen at general area of Galwan, Hotsprings and Gogra.
Meanwhile NDTV reported a source saying: “We will need to wait to see if this is a lasting, genuine disengagement.”
A report in Hindustan Times meanwhile noted that that the disagreement was as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander’s Meeting.
Meanwhile ANI quoted a source saying: “The disengagement of Indian & Chinese troops in Galwan, Ladakh has begun. This is a result of intense diplomatic, military engagement & contacts in the past 48 hours. Details are awaited. These meetings followed PM Modi's visit to Leh where a decisive & firm message was sent out. India's responsible stance & message at LAC has been globally recognized. Those invested in India-China relationship in Beijing are also of the opinion that the present stand-off should be resolved. India has sent out a decisive message that national security is paramount.”
However, Shukla demanded ‘photo verification’: “There are "govt official says" reports of Chinese "pull back" from PP14 clash site in Galwan. Great, if true, but am waiting to see: (a) Official govt statement (why anonymous report?) (b) Satellite photo verification of pullback (c) Where have Indian troops pulled back to?
Important to remember Chinese strategic practice of "two steps forward, one step back". Could China be pulling back from Galwan in order to divert attention from other sectors where they continue to occupy Indian territory -- e.g. Pangong Tso? Need to watch the big picture
There’s also the possibility that for technical reasons -- e.g. a rise in water levels of the Galwan River, which fluctuates often -- the Chinese could have relocated their camp; and could well return when the water levels subside. Important to not be premature in reporting.”
The Chinese Foreign Ministry reacted by calling it progress.
The incident comes after high-level talks on both sides and PM Modi’s visit to Nimo in Leh.
