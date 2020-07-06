Defence journalist questions Chinese troop ‘pull-back’ at Galwan Valley, asks for ‘satellite photo verification’

Meanwhile NDTV reported a source saying: “We will need to wait to see if this is a lasting, genuine disengagement.”

A report in Hindustan Times meanwhile noted that that the disagreement was as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander’s Meeting.

Meanwhile ANI quoted a source saying: “The disengagement of Indian & Chinese troops in Galwan, Ladakh has begun. This is a result of intense diplomatic, military engagement & contacts in the past 48 hours. Details are awaited. These meetings followed PM Modi's visit to Leh where a decisive & firm message was sent out. India's responsible stance & message at LAC has been globally recognized. Those invested in India-China relationship in Beijing are also of the opinion that the present stand-off should be resolved. India has sent out a decisive message that national security is paramount.”