'Deeply Saddened': Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Goa Congress Leader Dr Ketan Bhatikar After Snakebite Death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the untimely death of Goa Congress leader Dr Ketan Bhatikar, who died after suffering a snakebite near the Goa-Karnataka border late Thursday night.

Bhatikar, a renowned physiotherapist and emerging Congress face in Goa politics, was 38 years old.

Rahul Gandhi’s Condolence Message

Paying tribute to the young leader, Rahul Gandhi remembered Bhatikar for his dedication towards public service and commitment to the people of Goa.

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“Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Dr. Ketan Bhatikar ji, our young Congress leader from Goa. He was a renowned physiotherapist who served the people with commitment and conviction. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

The Congress MP’s message triggered an outpouring of condolences from party workers and supporters across Goa.

Snakebite Incident Near Goa-Karnataka Border

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Thursday night while Bhatikar was travelling to Dandeli village in Karnataka.

He reportedly got down near Karmal Ghat, located along the Goa-Karnataka border, when a snake bit him under unclear circumstances. He was immediately rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Dharbandora, Goa, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Authorities are further looking into the incident.

Prominent Congress Face In Goa Politics

Dr Ketan Bhatikar had recently emerged as one of the prominent young faces of the Goa Congress. He was the party’s candidate for the Ponda Assembly bypoll, which was later cancelled following a High Court verdict.

Bhatikar had challenged the ruling in the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition, which remains pending before the apex court.

Known professionally as a physiotherapist, he had built a reputation for community service and grassroots outreach in the region.

Political And Public Condolences Pour In

Leaders from Congress and other political parties expressed shock over Bhatikar’s sudden death, remembering him as a committed public servant and a rising political figure in Goa.