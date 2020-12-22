'Deeply honoured': PM Modi after Donald Trump awards him with 'Legion of Merit'

He further reiterated the government's firm commitment to continue working with the US government and stakeholders to bolster India-US relations.

"On behalf of the 1.3 billion people of India, I reiterate my government's firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government, and all other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening India-US ties," he said in another tweet.

US President Donald Trump has presented PM Modi with the prestigious Legion of Merit, a top US honour, for his leadership in elevating India and US strategic partnership, National Security Advisor Robert C. O' Brien informed. The medal was accepted by Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The citation with the award states "for exceptionally meritorious service as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India from May 2014 to August 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steadfast leadership and vision have accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges." The Legion of Merit Medal was established by Congress on July 20, 1942, and is awarded to members of the US military and foreign military members and political figures who have displayed exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. It is one of the highest military medals that can be awarded to foreign officers.

The Legion of Merit Medal is a five-rayed white cross, edged with red, resting on a green wreath with a blue centre containing 13 white stars.