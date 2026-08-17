‘Deeply Honoured And Grateful’: Smriti Irani Reacts To Return As BJP National General Secretary

Former Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership after being appointed as the party’s National General Secretary, marking her return to a key organisational role.

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BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced his new team on Monday, with Irani among the leaders entrusted with important organisational responsibilities.

Reacting to the appointment in a post on X, Irani described her journey from an “ordinary BJP karyakarta” to the party’s National General Secretary as “deeply humbling”. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nabin for giving her another opportunity to serve the organisation and the country.

Irani said that under Modi’s leadership, the goal of building a Viksit Bharat was not merely a future vision but a national commitment whose foundations were being laid in the present.

She said that for a BJP worker, every organisational responsibility represents an opportunity to serve, guided by the principle of Rashtra Pratham. Irani added that she would take up her new responsibility with renewed commitment and work towards strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level.

She also said she looked forward to contributing to the larger mission of nation-building and serving the country.

Irani congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers and conveyed her best wishes to her colleagues.