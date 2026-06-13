'Deeply Anguished': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Expresses Condolences To Families Of 5 IAF Personnel Killed In Jorhat AN-32 Crash

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday expressed condolences to the families of the five Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots killed in the Jorhat AN-32 crash.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of five Air Warriors in the AN-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam," Singh wrote on X.

Among the Air Warriors who lost their lives are Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam. The co-pilot survived the crash and is currently undergoing treatment.

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"Their courage and service to the nation will always be remembered with pride and gratitude. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firmly with them in this hour of grief," Singh added.

The statement comes soon after IAF confirmed the deaths of five personnel in the AN-32 transport aircraft accident at Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam, describing their deaths as a "supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

The accident took place on June 13, 2026, while the AN-32 transport aircraft was approaching the runway at the Rowriah airfield inside Jorhat Air Force Station.

The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.