'Decisions On Issues Of National Importance': Monsoon Session 2026 To Commence From July 20

Women's Quota Bill defeated in Lok Sabha | X/@PTI_News

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on July 20 and continue until August 13, after President Droupadi Murmu approved the government's recommendation to convene both Houses, Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

"On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026," Rijiju shared on X.

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"The Session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National Importance," he added.

Political significance of session

The upcoming session assumes political significance as it follows the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victories in West Bengal and Assam.

This will be the first session of Parliament following the splits in Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

In the TMC, 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha members have rebelled against the party leadership and decided to merge with NCPI and extend support to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Similarly, six out of nine UBT Lok Sabha MPs have switched sides to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. However, a decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the demand of the rebel TMC and UBT members seeking recognition as separate groups is still awaited.

Talking about the Rajya Sabha, the numbers have tilted in favour of the NDA after the recent elections to the Upper House.

Reservation Bill in focus

The previous session had ended on a disappointing note for the treasury benches after a Constitution amendment Bill proposing reservation for women in legislatures from 2029 and an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats was defeated in the Lower House.

The government is now redrafting the Bill and is considering a proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats across all states uniformly by 50%. However, the issue remains politically sensitive, with southern parties continuing to express concern over any population-linked increase in parliamentary representation.