Dead rat in midday meal in UP: Principal, 4 others booked

An inquiry was ordered by Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar Singh after the incident came to light. According to Singh, the police registered a case against the five under sections 269 and 273 of the IPC in this connection.

He said the NGO, which has been supplying midday meals in 30 schools in the district, has been blacklisted and food samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

Divisional Commissioner of Saharanpur division, Sanjay Kumar, has directed all district magistrates and officers of the Education Department of Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Shamli to keep a watch on the midday meals served at schools in their areas and ordered for strict action those found guilty.