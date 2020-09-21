Days after his release, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Dr Kafeel Khan

For the uninitiated, the doctor from Gorakhpur has first made headlines after after being hailed as a hero for saving the lives of children in a hospital. In charge of the encephalitis ward of BRD Medical College at a time when the hospital was battling an oxygen shortage supply, he had stepped up to make sure that the oxygen supply was not disrupted for critically ill children.

Soon after, however, he had become the villain of the story and was eventually, in September 2017, arrested on a non-bailable warrant for his role in death of 63 children. After nearly nine months of imprisonment, the Allahabad HC said that there was no evidence of medical negligence on the part of Khan and in September 2019, he was acquitted of all charges.

But then came the second arrest amid protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. In December 2019, Khan was arrested for speeches he had made at the Aligarh Muslim University that had allegedly incited protests. While Khan was granted bail by an Aligarh court in February 2020, three days later he had been arrested again, this time under the National Security Act. This happened before he could actually be released from jail after the bail announcement.

After several extensions to his detention period, on September 1, the Allahabad High Court had ordered the release of the Gorakhpur doctor and quashed his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).