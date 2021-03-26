Day before West Bengal Elections, body of BJP cadre Lal Mohan Soren found hanging in Midnapore district

Kolkata: With few hours left for the first phase of Assembly polls in West Bengal, a body of BJP cadre Lal Mohan Soren was found hanging at Salboni area of Midnapore district.



Talking to the media, Union Minister Babul Supriyo alleged that violence is the tradition of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“The TMC is unleashing tension so that the people don’t go and vote. The TMC will have to pay for the killings of the BJP workers as several saffron camp workers have died due to the violence of the TMC,” mentioned Supriyo.

Notably, a day before the first phase of polls, three people were seriously injured in a blast at the Trinamool Congress office in Joypur area of Bankura district on Friday afternoon.

Following the blast, the situation in that area remained tensed as according to the local people the blast took place inside the party office while the TMC workers were ‘making bombs inside’.