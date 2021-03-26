Day before West Bengal Elections, body of BJP cadre Lal Mohan Soren found hanging in Midnapore district

Kolkata: With few hours left for the first phase of Assembly polls in West Bengal, a body of BJP cadre Lal Mohan Soren was found hanging at Salboni area of Midnapore district.
Talking to the media, Union Minister Babul Supriyo alleged that violence is the tradition of the ruling Trinamool Congress.
“The TMC is unleashing tension so that the people don’t go and vote. The TMC will have to pay for the killings of the BJP workers as several saffron camp workers have died due to the violence of the TMC,” mentioned Supriyo.
Notably, a day before the first phase of polls, three people were seriously injured in a blast at the Trinamool Congress office in Joypur area of Bankura district on Friday afternoon.
Following the blast, the situation in that area remained tensed as according to the local people the blast took place inside the party office while the TMC workers were ‘making bombs inside’.
Four Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers were also injured after they had a fallout with the cadres of the ruling Trinamool Congress. The four ISF workers were then shifted to a hospital in Bishnupur.
Meanwhile, the central forces started a route march at those 30 districts that are going for polls on March 27.
185 companies Central forces are deployed in Purulia, 148 companies in East Midnapore and 124 companies in West Midnapore. 144 companies of central force are deployed in Jhargram and 43 in Bankura.
On the other hand the autopsy report of BJP cadre Amit Sarkar of Dinhata who was found hanging on March 24 said that the death was due to suicide. A suicide note has also been found.
“The BJP claims that TMC kills their cadres. But the reality is the opposite. Their cadre had committed suicide and a suicide note of Amit Sarkar has also been found,” mentioned TMC leader Tapas Roy.