Daughter Arrested For Poisoning Police Officer Father 3 Years After ‘Natural’ Death In Chandrapur

A case initially dismissed as a natural death has now been exposed as a planned murder in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, with the victim’s daughter among those arrested.

Police officer Jayant Ballawar, 45, died on April 25, 2023, shortly after consuming a milkshake given to him by his daughter, Arya Ballawar. He reportedly felt dizzy upon reaching the District Magistrate’s office and collapsed. At the time, his death was attributed to sudden illness, and no foul play was suspected.

However, nearly three years later, the case has been reopened following a confession by Arya’s husband, Ashish Shedmake. Police investigations revealed that Arya, who had been in a relationship with Ashish since 2022, allegedly plotted the murder after her father opposed their relationship.

According to investigators, Arya enlisted the help of her cousin Chaitanya Gedam, paying him to procure poison, while another individual supplied the substance. She then allegedly mixed the poison into the milkshake given to her father.

Since the death appeared natural, no post-mortem was conducted, allowing the case to remain closed. After the incident, Arya married Ashish, but their relationship reportedly deteriorated over time.

The breakthrough came when Ashish approached the police and confessed, leading to the arrest of all four accused. Authorities have confirmed that further investigation is ongoing.