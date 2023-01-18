Dates for by-polls in WB, Arunachal, Jharkhand, TN, Maha & Lakshadweep announced by EC

Dates for Assembly polls announced by EC: WB, Arunachal, Jharkhand, TN, Maha & Lakshadweep gearing up | Representative Image

The schedule for Assembly elections scheduled this year has been declared by the Election Commission of India.

Elections in one Assembly constituency each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, two Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra and one Parliamentary constituency in Lakshadweep will be held on February 27 (Monday). The results will be declared on March 02, 2023.

The last date of making nominations is February 7 and the last date of withdrawing candidature is February 10.

The Election Commission on Wednesday fixed February 16 as the date for the Tripura Assembly polls and February 27 for the elections to the Nagalang and Meghalaya assemblies, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 2.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar's announcement at a press conference here marked the official start of the first round of Assembly polls in the new year, in which nine states are headed for elections, deemed crucial in the run-up to the all-important Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

