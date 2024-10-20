‘Dastardly & Cowardly Attack’: Omar Abdullah Reacts After 2 Migrant Workers Gunned Down In Kashmir’s Sonamarg; Tensions Rise In The Valley

(File photo) National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah | File

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the killing of two migrant workers in a militant attack in the Sonamarg region on Sunday.

The attack, which targeted laborers working on an infrastructure project in the Gagangir area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, also left two to three others injured. Abdullah expressed his sorrow and extended his condolences to the victims' families.

"Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. Two have been killed & two to three more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones," Abdullah said in a post on X.

Manhunt launched to find assailants

The incident occurred near an under-construction Z Morh tunnel, a critical infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity between Gagangir and Sonamarg. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a manhunt is underway to locate the assailants. As per reports, officials have confirmed that the victims were part of a construction team working on the tunnel.

This latest attack comes just a day after a similar killing in the Shopian district of south Kashmir. On October 18, terrorists shot dead a migrant worker from Bihar, Ashok Chauhan, whose bullet-riddled body was found in the Waduna area of Zainapora. Chauhan had been residing in Anantnag’s Sangam area.

Rahul Gandhi's response

Reacting to the Shopian incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned the killing of non-local laborers. "The killing of a labourer from Bihar by terrorists in Shopian, Kashmir, is a very sad and cowardly criminal act. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Gandhi said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The back-to-back killings of migrant workers have heightened concerns over the safety of laborers in the region. Authorities have ramped up security efforts, while political leaders continue to call for justice and peace in the face of such violence.