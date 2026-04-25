‘Darr Kar Nahi…’: Raghav Chadha Responds To Allegations Of Joining BJP Out Of Fear – Video

New Delhi: A day after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party and announcing his merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raghav Chadha on Saturday responded to AAP leaders, stating that he had not left the party out of fear but due to disappointment and disgust with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Leaving AAP and merging with BJP, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha says, "Today, every true patriot who nurtured the Aam Aadmi Party with their blood and sweat and joined it with great expectations has either left the Aam Aadmi Party or is leaving it."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Every honest, hardworking person feels that there is no longer room for work in the Aam Aadmi Party. And the Aam Aadmi Party is now walking on a wrong path that no one wants to be associated with. Consequently, one by one, many leaders have left the Aam Aadmi Party," he added.

Defending the move, he said that the Constitution empowers elected MPs to leave their party if they feel that it has fallen into corrupt and compromised hands or is going down the wrong path.

He further said, "In this case, not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, but seven MPs are leaving the Aam Aadmi Party together, because they believe that the Aam Aadmi Party has fallen into corrupt and compromised hands."

Responding to charges that the split took place due to fear, he said, "And those who are saying this, especially the Aam Aadmi Party leaders, that we left the Aam Aadmi Party out of fear, we left the Aam Aadmi Party not out of fear but after being disappointed with the Aam Aadmi Party. We left not out of fear but disgusted with the Aam Aadmi Party..."