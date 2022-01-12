Dara Singh Chauhan, OBC leader who quit as Uttar Pradesh minister ahead of polls, joins SP in presence of Akhilesh Yadav

After Swami Prasad Maurya, another cabinet minister in Yogi government Dara Singh Chauhan quit today (Wednesday, January 11). He is the second OBC (Other Backward Class) leader to quit team Yogi ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"I worked with dedication but I am resigning as I am hurt by this government's oppressive attitude towards the backward, deprived sections, Dalits, farmers and unemployed youth and the neglect of quota for the backward and Dalits," Chauhan wrote in his resignation letter.

Chauhan held the Forest and Environment portfolio.

Meanwhile, minutes later, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a picture with Chauhan." I welcome Dara Singh Chouhan to the SP," he tweeted.

Since yesterday, two ministers and four MLAs have quit the ruling party so far.

When are Uttar Pradesh polls?

The Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases -- on February 10 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with the four other poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:39 PM IST