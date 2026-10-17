Dandiya Over, Dresses Returned? Viral Video Shows Piles of Clothing Returns After Navratri, Sparks Outrage Over Festive Shopping Trend

A viral video showing piles of parcels awaiting collection after Navratri and Dandiya celebrations has triggered debate over alleged festive clothing return practices | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, October 17, 2026: A video showing piles of apparent clothing returns following the Navratri and Dandiya celebrations has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from users who questioned the practice of purchasing festive outfits and returning them after use.

A delivery agent was reportedly left stunned after encountering large piles of clothing parcels being collected for return following the Navratri and Dandiya festivities. A video of the collection has sparked a debate on social media over shoppers allegedly purchasing outfits for festive occasions and returning them once the celebrations end.

The video, shared on X by user Nishant Chant, shows numerous e-commerce parcels stacked inside what appears to be a residential complex. Several packages bearing shipping labels and barcodes can be seen piled beneath a shutter and across an open area.

Video Shows Large Piles Of Parcels Awaiting Collection

The footage shows the person recording the video opening a large pink bag containing several more parcels. White sacks filled with packages are also seen being moved during the collection process.

Additional piles of sealed parcels are visible along pathways between buildings and trees, indicating a large-scale collection of packages.

The volume of parcels prompted speculation among social media users that shoppers had purchased traditional outfits for Dandiya celebrations and returned them after the festive season.

Viral Video Questions Festive Clothing Returns

Sharing the footage on X, Nishant Chant wrote, “Dandiya khatam ... Dress return. Shameless generation.”

Dandiya khatam ... Dress return Shameless generation https://t.co/Jzqye1WZeV — Nishant (@Nishantchant) October 16, 2026

The caption suggested that shoppers were returning outfits after wearing them during the festivities. However, the video does not independently establish whether the clothes had been worn before being returned.

The footage subsequently drew criticism from social media users, many of whom raised concerns about the impact of such returns on online sellers.

Social Media Users Criticise Alleged Return Practice

Several users questioned the practice of purchasing festive clothing for temporary use and returning it afterwards, arguing that sellers could face additional expenses and logistical difficulties while processing returns.

One user highlighted the contrast between people who struggle to afford new clothes for festivals and those allegedly purchasing expensive outfits to wear at celebrations before returning them.

Another user sarcastically suggested that such behaviour had led to the introduction of 24-hour return windows.

A third criticised shoppers for allegedly disregarding the financial burden placed on sellers, who must bear the costs associated with handling returned merchandise.

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The video has brought attention to concerns surrounding clothing returns after festive celebrations, particularly the expenses and effort involved in processing returned orders.

While the footage shows a substantial collection of parcels, it does not confirm that the items were used during Navratri or that shoppers deliberately purchased them with the intention of returning them.

Nevertheless, the clip has triggered criticism online, with users questioning the impact of such shopping practices on e-commerce sellers.

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