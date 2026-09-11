Dalai Lama Biography Launched In Delhi As Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives For BRICS Summit 2026

A new biography traces the Dalai Lama’s journey from Tibet to India and his decades-long advocacy of non-violence | X

New Delhi, September 11, 2026: A biography on the life and legacy of the 14th Dalai Lama was launched in Delhi on Thursday, coinciding with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival for the BRICS summit in the national capital.

Titled Eternal Light: The Life and Legacy of the 14th Dalai Lama, the book by journalist, academician and author Arvind Yadav traces the Tibetan spiritual leader’s journey from his early years in Tibet to his escape to India in 1959 and his decades-long life in exile.

The launch event was held at the Constitution Club of India and was attended by around 50 people. The timing of the event drew attention as the Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in India since fleeing Chinese rule, remains a key figure in discussions around Tibet’s political and cultural identity.

A Tribute To Courage And Resilience

Former diplomat Pavan K. Varma, who spoke at the event, praised the Dalai Lama’s courage and said his decision to leave Tibet was driven not by personal safety but by a desire to continue working for his beliefs.

“What has struck me after reading this book is the courage of the Dalai Lama,” Varma said, adding that the Tibetan leader’s decision was to “fight longer, with greater tenacity and substance, for everything he stood for”, The Print reports.

The event began with the audience singing “Vande Mataram”. Politician and author Karan Singh delivered the presidential address, while Tibetologist and educationist Ngawang Samten spoke about the Dalai Lama’s legacy. Geshe Chopa Tenzin Lhardon, a Tibetan Buddhist monk, led a long-life prayer.

The 508-page biography took more than two decades to complete. Singh described it as a “very substantial” work, highlighting the effort behind documenting the Dalai Lama’s life and contributions.

Tibet’s Identity And Non-Violence

The Tibetan issue continues to surface in India from time to time. On Friday, protests supporting Tibet were held in Delhi, while students also attempted to unfurl banners near Bharat Mandapam against Xi Jinping’s visit for the BRICS summit.

India is home to a sizeable Tibetan community, including in Delhi and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, where the Dalai Lama established his base.

Singh spoke about his long friendship with the Dalai Lama, saying the two first met in 1956 when the Tibetan leader visited India along with Chinese premier Zhou Enlai. Their relationship grew closer after the Dalai Lama came to India following his exile in 1959.

“He is full of joy, full of wisdom, and a very good friend,” Singh said.

Ngawang Samten spoke about the challenges faced by Tibet during exile. He said the Dalai Lama’s leadership helped preserve Tibetan identity through political, social and educational efforts, while also supporting the preservation of monastic traditions and the establishment and democratisation of the government-in-exile.

“The challenges he faced were immense and had to be addressed from scratch,” Samten said.

Varma and Singh also highlighted the Dalai Lama’s commitment to non-violence, drawing a connection between his philosophy and Mahatma Gandhi’s principles.

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“For Mahatma Gandhi and the Dalai Lama, ahimsa is central. He stands for non-violence, even in dealings with the Chinese government, placing his emphasis on dialogue,” Varma said.

He added that the message of non-violence was relevant not only for Tibet and China but for the entire world. The launch of the biography comes at a time when the Dalai Lama’s approach of dialogue and peaceful resistance continues to remain a subject of global discussion.

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