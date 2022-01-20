e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu make anti-cow slaughter laws stringent

Such acts will be considered illegal and will attract higher penalties starting from 10 years in jail to imprisonment for life and fine between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
ANI
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has notified a stringent law against cow slaughter for the merged Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu that bans the transportation of a cow, calf, heifer, bull, bullock and ox within the UT for the purpose of its slaughter.

Such acts will be considered illegal and will attract higher penalties starting from 10 years in jail to imprisonment for life and fine between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

As per the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2022, notified by the MHA on Tuesday, the Bombay Animal Preservation Act, 1954, as applicable to the erstwhile UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and as in force in Gujarat, as well as Goa. Daman and Diu Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, as applicable to the erstwhile UT of Daman and Diu, now stand amended and shall apply to the merged UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
