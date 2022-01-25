Cyrus Poonawalla of SII, Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella awarded Padma Bhushan

Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India, which manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, and Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech, which produced India’s indigenous coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, were also given Padma Bhushan.

The SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, is known for manufacturing the Covishield vaccine to fight coronavirus infection. Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in the country, preceded by the Bharat Ratna and the Padma Vibhushan and followed by the Padma Shri.

Both pharmaceutical firms - SII and Bharat Biotech - have led the country towards becoming self-sufficient in Covid-19 vaccines production and making them available at the lowest possible price in the world.

On several occasions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded these vaccine makers making India proud worldwide and making the vaccination drive successful

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the President approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards, including two duo cases, this year. In a duo case, the award is counted as one.

The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:31 PM IST