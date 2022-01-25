Padma Shri 2022: Singer Sonu Nigam to be conferred with India's fourth-highest civilian award

Popular Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam will be honoured with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

On Tuesday, ahead of India's 73rd Republic Day, the government announced the names of Padma Shri awardees.

Last year, Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra and singer Adnan Sami were honoured by Padma Shri.

Sonu Nigam is recognised as one of the best playback singers who sings predominantly in Hindi and Kannada language films. He has also sung in several other languages like Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bhojpuri among others.

Sonu Nigam has also released a number of non-film albums and acted in some Hindi films.

With over 5,000 released songs till date, he is known as the 'Modern Rafi' after his musical idol Mohammad Rafi.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:37 PM IST