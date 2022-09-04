Cyrus Mistry's death: Father Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry died barely two months ago

Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry and Cyrus Mistry |

Renowned industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry, who headed the multinational Shapoorji Pallonji Group and was a former Tata Sons Chairman - was killed in a road accident at Palghar in Maharashtra here on Sunday afternoon.

The state government has ordered a probe into the incident. He was 54 and is survived by his wife Rohiqa, elder brother Shapoor Mistry and other family members.

This is the second tragedy that struck the the Mistry family in the last two months. The tragic death of Cyrus Mistry took place barely couple of months after the death of his father, Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, Chairman Emeritus of the Group passed away, aged 93, on June 28, 2022 in Mumbai.

The construction mogul, passed away in his sleep at his Mumbai residence.

He was popularly known as the ‘Phantom of the Bombay House’ in the Tata Group.

He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contributions in the field of trade and industry.

Pallonji Mistry was the largest stakeholder in the Tata Group with 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate besides being the chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group through which he owned Shapoorji Pallonji Construction Limited and Forbes Textiles.

Pallonji's daughter Aloo is married to Noel Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata.

Mistry was briefly the chairman of ACC, the then Tata group company, in the 1990s and quit soon after the Tata group exited the business. Mistry was a director on the Tata Sons board till 2004.

Besides Tata Sons and Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Mistry had also served as a director on the boards of several other firms, including Forbes Gokak and United Motors (India). He was a trustee of the NICMAR.

Pallonji is , is survived by his sons Shapoor and a daughter, Aloo.

