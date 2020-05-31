Cyclonic storm likely to hit Gujarat, Maharashtra; Uddhav Thackeray warns fishermen against venturing out

Parts of the western coast of India will face a cyclonic storm in the coming days. While the Indian Meteorological Department had earlier predicted that the onset of monsoon in Kerala would be from June 1, it is likely that other states too will be facing some turbulent weather in the coming days.

According to a IMD tweet, a "low pressure area would form over southeast-east-central Arabian Sea during next 48 hours".

The IMD said that this low pressure area would intensify into depression in the coming hours and could even gain in intensity. It added that this would "move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat & north Maharashtra coasts till 3rd June".