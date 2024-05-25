'Cyclonic Storm Likely To Hit Bay of Bengal Today Evening,' Says IMD; Heavy Rainfall Predicted

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) highlighted that the "Deep Depression" over the East-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by this evening (Saturday).

Subsequently, it is likely to cross between Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts around Sunday midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS), the IMD said in a statement.

"Depression over East central BoB intensified to Deep Depression over the same region about 380km S SE of Sagar Islands (WB) 490km S of Khepupara(Bangladesh). To intensify into a cyclonic storm by 25 evening and cross between Bangladesh and WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS," the IMD said in a post shared on X.

Depression over East central BoB intensified to Deep Depression over same region about 380km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 490km S of Khepupara(Bangladesh). To intensify into a cyclonic storm by 25 evening and cross between Bangladesh and WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS. pic.twitter.com/xhow79TzcR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 25, 2024

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On cyclone Remal, IMD scientist Dr Somenath Dutta says, "The cyclone will hit the coast of Bangladesh and its adjoining coasts on the midnight of May 26... It will cross the coast as a severe cyclonic storm... The coastal districts will have the… pic.twitter.com/o7KJqUHB79 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2024

Continuing to move nearly northwards, thereafter it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by Sunday midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 110-120 gusting to 135 kmph, the statement added.

IMD Issues A Storm Surge Warning

The IMD also issued a storm surge warning, stating that a storm surge of about 1 meter above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and 3-4 meters above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of coastal Bangladesh around the time of landfall.

Earlier, on May 23, IMD scientist Dr Somenath Dutta said, "There was a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Chennai coast yesterday. That low-pressure area started moving in the northeast direction and it intensified a bit. On May 24, it will intensify into a depression. It will intensify into a cyclonic storm on May 25... The landfall will be at midnight on May 26."

#WATCH | Kolkata: On IMD's orange alert of heavy rainfall in West Bengal, IMD scientist Dr Somenath Dutta says, "There was a low-pressure area yesterday over the south-west Bay of Bengal near the Chennai coast. That low-pressure area started moving in the Northeast direction...… pic.twitter.com/NZB0jijSW7 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024

Along with rainfall alerts in West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over North Coastal Odisha on May 25 and 26. It has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places in the eastern districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on May 27 and 28.