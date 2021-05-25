Cyclone Yaas to make landfall in Odisha’s Dhamra port on Wednesday - Check latest update here

Kolkata: The Met officials said that Cyclone Yaas will make landfall at North of Dhamra and South of Balasore in Odisha.

“The severe cyclone Yaas has been extremely powerful and is gradually gaining more power. It is currently located at 200 km in south-south east of Paradip in Odisha and 240 km from Digha in West Bengal. It will move North-North Westerly and during the wee hours it will get close to Dhamra port,” claimed IMD East Zone director Sanjib Bandhopadhyay.

Meanwhile, the Met Office also confirmed that severe cyclonic storm Yaas will not affect Kolkata like it did during Cyclone Amphan.

“Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall but will not have any devastating effect in these places as the landfall of the cyclone Yaas is 200 km away from Kolkata and the wind speed in these places will be 80-90kmph,” mentioned Sanjib.