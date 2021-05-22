Cyclone Yaas: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviews preparedness of central and state ministries, agencies to deal with storm in Bay of Bengal

As Cyclone Yaas is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 in West Bengal, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba today met to review the preparedness of Central and State Ministries/Agencies to deal with the storm in the Bay of Bengal.

Mr Gauba said that chief Secretaries of concerned states have apprised committee of preparatory measures. Further he said that preparatory arrangements should be made to restore power, telecom and other important services. He has also directed the concerned agencies to work in close coordination and extend all requisite assistance to the states and union territories.

NDRF has deployed 65 teams and 20 more teams are on standby. Besides, rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard along with ships and aircraft have also been deployed.

The Cabinet Secretary also notified that evacuation from low-lying areas is being carried out. "Adequate stocks of foodgrains, drinking water and essential supplies arranged and preparations are being made to maintain services like power, telecommunications." he added.