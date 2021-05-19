Cyclone Yaas expected to start forming in Bay of Bengal by May 22, likely to hit by May 24-25

Kolkata: A new cyclonic storm, named Cyclone Yaas, is expected to start forming in the Bay of Bengal by May 22, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. It is likely to head towards West Bengal and Odisha coasts.

Warning the fishermen to not venture into the sea from May 24 as the sea condition will be rough to very rough, the IMD issued a notice stating that a low pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal around May 22, which is likely to intensify gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by May 25 and is also likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal – Odisha coasts around May 26 evening.

“Squally wind speed reaching 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman Sea & adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal on May 23. It is very likely to increase from 50–60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from May 23. It will be stronger post May 24,” read the statement of IMD.

Regional Meteorological Department director GK Das said that post May 23 if the low pressure over central Bay of Bengal turns into cyclone then it might bring moderate to heavy rainfall not just in coastal areas of West Bengal but entire South Bengal might witness torrential rainfall.

“There is a favourable chance that the low pressure might convert into cyclone and if it turns into cyclone then after sporadic rainfall from May 23, gradually the amount of rainfall might increase in South Bengal,” said Das adding that there is a chance that monsoon will enter Kerala and then West Bengal ahead of the scheduled timings.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had asked all the District Magistrates to take necessary actions ahead of time so that no untoward incidents happen during the cyclone.

Notably, last year amidst lockdown super cyclone Amphan had brought in very severe rainfall to West Bengal including Kolkata and had damaged several constructions in the Sundarban area.