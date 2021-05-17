Cyclone Tauktae: Army, Navy, and Air Force put on standby as 'extremely severe' storm makes landfall in Gujarat

As per the Indian Meteorlogical department, the landfall process has begun in Gujarat and it will continue for next 2 hours. The state government has geared up to tackle the situation of natural calamity.

The Centre has offered all help to Gujarat to deal with the cyclone and asked the Army, Navy and the Air Force to remain on standby to assist the administration if need arises, the state government said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are in touch with the state government and have extended all possible help, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after holding a meeting with collectors of coastal districts which are likely to face the maximum brunt of the cyclone.

As the storm gradually heads towards Gujarat after hitting Maharashtra, here's a look at how the state government has braced to face Tauktake:

The Gujarat government has shifted over 1.5 lakh people living in coastal areas to safer places after the India Meteorological Department issued warnings of tidal waves and flooding. The weather office has said extremely heavy downpour over the southern districts of Saurashtra and Diu is expected on Tuesday as well.