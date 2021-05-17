Cyclone Tauktae: Army, Navy, and Air Force put on standby as 'extremely severe' storm makes landfall in Gujarat

As per the Indian Meteorlogical department, the landfall process has begun in Gujarat and it will continue for next 2 hours. The state government has geared up to tackle the situation of natural calamity.
The Centre has offered all help to Gujarat to deal with the cyclone and asked the Army, Navy and the Air Force to remain on standby to assist the administration if need arises, the state government said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are in touch with the state government and have extended all possible help, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after holding a meeting with collectors of coastal districts which are likely to face the maximum brunt of the cyclone.
As the storm gradually heads towards Gujarat after hitting Maharashtra, here's a look at how the state government has braced to face Tauktake:
The Gujarat government has shifted over 1.5 lakh people living in coastal areas to safer places after the India Meteorological Department issued warnings of tidal waves and flooding. The weather office has said extremely heavy downpour over the southern districts of Saurashtra and Diu is expected on Tuesday as well.
The state government has deployed teams from several departments to provide rescue and relief. Special arrangements have been made in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to ensure uninterrupted electricity. Hundreds of ambulances have been kept on standby to shift patients in cases of emergency. The authorities have closed ports as precaution.
The Navy is on standby in Gujarat and was engaged in search and rescue ops in Kerala on Sunday. The Army is continuously monitoring the situation. 180 relief and rescue teams and nine Engineer Task Forces (ETFs) are on standby.
A total of 44 teams of the National Disaster Response Force along with personnel of the police and local officials have been deployed along the coast in various districts.
As many as 962 people from Dholera village in Ahmedabad have been evacuated to about 38 shelters that have been set up in the area ahead of the cyclone. About 4,000-5,000 food packets will be prepared in collaboration with charitable organizations.
Indian Army units and formations have prepared themselves with substantial teams along with elements of communication and engineer task forces to provide relief and all kind of assistance following Covid protocols. Ten teams have been launched to Junagarh area. While others are ready to move on short notice of the State administration after analysis of situation as it builds up.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)