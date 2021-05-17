Cyclone Tauktae: 180 Indian Army teams deployed to assist states in areas impacted by storm

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday deployed 180 teams to assist the civil administration in relief and restoration efforts in areas impacted by Cyclone Tauktae.

In anticipation of assisting civil administration in undertaking rescue and relief operations due to severe cyclonic storm 'Tauktae', the Indian Army has mobilised columns and Engineer Task Forces (ETF) to the Western Coast from various parts of the country.

A total 180 teams -- three teams in each column -- and nine Engineer Task Forces (ETFs) spread over the geographical area are on standby at short notice factoring in all possible contingencies and Covid situation. The Sector Commanders and Divisional Headquarters are in touch with District Collectors and the Revenue Commissioner who is the nodal agency for Relief activities in Gujarat. The force Focus is to save lives, speedy clearance of routes to ensure movement of oxygen and standby arrangements at Covid hospitals.

With the impending landfall of the extremely severe cyclonic storm forecasted in coastal areas of Gujarat, Indian Army units and formations have prepared themselves with substantial teams along with elements of communication and engineer task forces to provide relief and all kind of assistance following Covid protocols.