Cyclone Nivar to make landfall today: Here are Satellite images and track of the 'cyclonic storm’

Meenambakkam in Chennai received 120 mm rainfall from 8.30 AM yesterday to 5.30 AM today, as per India Meteorological Department.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared a statewide public holiday on Wednesday as Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram.

In view of Cyclone Nivar, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting on Tuesday through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh and secretaries of different ministries. Gauba assured them of all the necessary assistance to overcome this situation.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that their teams are fully prepared to meet any eventuality. NDRF DG informed about the preparedness to meet the situation in next three days and said that 30 teams of NDRF have so far been deployed and 20 additional teams have been kept on standby for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

Path of Cyclone Nivar:

According to IMD, the cyclone is expected to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal late on Wednesday evening with a wind speed of up to 145kmph.