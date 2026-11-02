Cyclone Murasu To Hit Andhra Pradesh Near Kavali Tonight With 120 Kmph Gusts, Nellore & Prakasam On Alert | X

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 2: Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Kavali town between 8 pm and 10 pm on Monday, with authorities issuing safety advisories and urging residents to remain indoors as the storm is expected to impact Nellore and Prakasam districts.

https://x.com/Indiametdept/status/2117234797533893067

IMD Issues Cyclone Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a post on X, issued a cyclone alert, warning that Murasu is approaching the south Andhra Pradesh coast with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.

"Stay prepared before the storm. Follow safety precautions during and after the storm. Follow official IMD advisories and local authorities' instructions," the IMD said, urging people to remain alert and follow safety protocols.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Strong winds and rough sea conditions prevail in Nellore as Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu is expected to cross between Nellore and Narsapuram between midnight today and the early hours tomorrow https://t.co/PVpFNpj3RN — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026

Cyclone Expected To Cross Near Kavali

Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla said the cyclone is expected to make landfall near Kavali town, while its impact is likely to be felt across Nellore and Prakasam districts.

"Cyclone Murasu is likely to cross the coast around 8 to 10 p.m. tonight. It will be crossing near Kavali Town, but the impact will be on the entire Nellore District and Prakasam District," Shukla said.

#WATCH | Nellore, Andhra Pradesh: Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla says, "Cyclone Murasu is likely to cross the coast around 8 to 10 p.m. tonight. It will be crossing near Kavali Town, but the impact will be on the entire Nellore District and Prakasam District. In this background, my request is that all the people of Nellore district should remain in their houses. In case of any health emergency, they can contact 108, and we will be sending ambulances directly to their houses. Also, there are a number of railway divergence and a lot of buses are going to be canceled, so whoever has done online booking, kindly double-check before going to the respective railway station and bus stations, to avoid any inconvenience. The administration is taking all efforts; we will be able to restore electricity as early as possible. Also, we have opened cyclone shelters, so people in whose house water enters, can proceed to the nearest cyclone shelter for food, milk, and water supply." — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026

Residents Urged To Remain Indoors

Urging residents of Nellore district to stay indoors, the Collector said the administration had made arrangements to respond to medical emergencies and provide essential assistance.

"In this background, my request is that all the people of Nellore district should remain in their houses. In case of any health emergency, they can contact 108, and we will be sending ambulances directly to their houses," he said.

He also cautioned passengers about possible disruptions to railway and bus services, advising those with online bookings to check the latest updates before proceeding to railway stations or bus terminals.

"Also, there are a number of railway divergence and a lot of buses are going to be cancelled, so whoever has done online booking, kindly double-check before going to the respective railway station and bus stations, to avoid any inconvenience," Shukla said.

Cyclone Shelters Opened For Residents

Assuring residents that the administration was making arrangements to minimise disruptions, he said efforts would be made to restore electricity at the earliest. He added that cyclone shelters had been opened for people whose houses might be affected by flooding.

"The administration is taking all efforts; we will be able to restore electricity as early as possible. Also, we have opened cyclone shelters, so people in whose house water enters, can proceed to the nearest cyclone shelter for food, milk, and water supply," he said.

Odisha Steps Up Cyclone Preparedness

Meanwhile, in Odisha, the Water Resources Department has stepped up preparedness ahead of Cyclone Murasu while assessing and undertaking restoration work at locations damaged by Cyclone Arnab.

Engineer-in-Chief of the Water Resources Department, Dilip Kumar Rout, said field engineers had inspected the affected sites and assessed the extent of the damage. The department is planning temporary restoration measures alongside repairs to major damaged structures.

"All field engineers made an extensive tour of the sites which suffered damage and assessed the quantum of damage. We are going to take up temporary restorations, and we are also focusing on repairing major damage. Within two to three months, things will be back to normal," Rout said.

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Reservoir Water Levels Being Lowered

On preparations for Cyclone Murasu, Rout said the department was lowering water levels in all ten medium reservoirs in the state as a precautionary measure. Authorities were also monitoring major reservoirs in southern Odisha, including Kolab, Indravati and Balimela.

"Before Cyclone Murasu, we are depleting all ten of our medium reservoirs. We are also watchful regarding the major reservoirs situated in the southern part of our state, like Kolab, Indravati and Balimela," he said.

He further said the department was working to close breaches at the earliest to prevent further damage to nearby habitations.

"We are also trying to get the breaches closed as soon as possible so that no further damage occurs to the nearby habitation," Rout added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)