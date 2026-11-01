Cyclone 'Murasu' Approaches Andhra Coast With Winds Up To 120 Kmph, Fresh Alert Issued | PTI

Amaravati, Nov 1: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts as the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm.

The cyclone, which has been given the name ‘Murasu’, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 2-3.

Cyclonic Storm Murasu Intensifies Over Bay

The IMD said in a bulletin on Sunday afternoon that a deep depression intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: IMD scientist Bharathi Savabi warns of cyclonic storm and extremely heavy rainfall in the state and says, "The well-marked low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, the adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the adjoining Andaman Sea now lies as a depression over the same region... It is likely to further concentrate into a deep depression in the subsequent 12 hours, around midnight today and then further intensify into a cyclonic storm by forenoon tomorrow. Under the influence of this system, we are expecting extremely heavy rainfall on November 2nd over three districts of Krishna, Guntur, and Bapatla. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from November 2 to 4 because we are expecting squally winds gusting up to 100 km/h on November 2 and 3, after which they are likely to decrease."(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2026

The deep depression moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 23 kmph during the past 6 hours, intensified into the cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ and lay centred at 11.30 a.m. IST on Sunday over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, about 560 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 660 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 630 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 640 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 680 km east-southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh).

Read Also Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Central Aid From Amit Shah After Cyclone Arnab Damages...

Severe Cyclone Likely To Hit Coast

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal around Monday morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) on Tuesday.

This will be the second cyclonic storm to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast in less than a week.

Previous Cyclone Arnab Caused Widespread Damage

Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapur in the early hours of October 28, with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

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It claimed seven lives and caused widespread damage to crops, roads, electricity and telecom infrastructure in the coastal districts.

Crops over thousands of acres were damaged in the cyclone while hundreds of electricity poles and trees were uprooted.

Cyclone Losses Estimated At Rs 4,600 Crore

As per preliminary estimates, the cyclone caused losses of Rs 4,600 crore.

A Central team is currently visiting the state to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)