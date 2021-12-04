Cyclone Jawad: From name meaning, pronunciation to areas that will be affected

The deep depression in Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclone 'Jawad' on Friday.

Though the storm is headed towards Odisha and likely to cross the coast near Puri, official machinery in the north coastal Andhra districts has remained on alert as moderate to very heavy rainfall with wind speed up to 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is expected.

Areas that will be affected

Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on Saturday morning and Puri is likely to witness heavy rains on Sunday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Tamil Nadu districts are also likely to experience thunderstorm with light to moderate rain on Saturday, informed Area Cyclone Warning Centre of Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of West Bengal including Howrah, Hooghly North, South 24 Parganas and even in Kolkata.

How did it get its name?

The name Jawad is as per the suggestion from Saudi Arabia and means generous or merciful in Arabic. It is pronounced as 'Jowad'.

Like its name, the system is not likely to turn as devastating as its predecessors.

